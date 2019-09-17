



Making up for lost time? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino enjoyed a lavish meal with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and his family days after he was released from prison.

“Feast Mode 🍗 @lauren_sorrentino,” the 37-year-old MTV star captioned a photo from the family dinner, which included trays of lasagna, an antipasto platter, salad and more on Monday, September 16, via Instagram.

Lauren, who was smiling next to her flexing husband, suggested an edit to Mike’s caption in the comments section.

“*Feast mode with a side of the gun show 💪🏼 💋,” she wrote.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, September 12, that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star completed his eight-month prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York. Shortly after the news broke, Mike and Lauren were spotted together at a New Jersey gas station.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” Lauren told Us in a statement upon his release. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Monday marked Mike’s second post on the social media platform following his release.

“Living my best life with my beautiful wife @lauren_sorrentino 🐾 @themoseyworld,” he wrote alongside a photo with Lauren and their dog on Thursday.

Mike was sentenced in October 2018 after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion. A month later, he and Lauren tied the knot in front of family, friends and his Jersey Shore costars.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the twosome told Us in a statement on November 1. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

