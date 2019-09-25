



Miley Cyrus didn’t turn to ice cream and junk food following her split from Kaitlynn Carter . Instead, the “Slide” songstress has powered through a post-breakup performance and even cleared her mind during an epic canyon climb on Tuesday, September 24.

“Extra,” Cyrus, 26, captioned two photos of herself sitting on top of a rock wearing black spandex shorts and a gray T-shirt. Later on Tuesday, the Hannah Montana alum shared another series of pictures from her nature outing, this time sans a shirt.

“Consistency,” she penned alongside the second set of snaps, in which her toned body is on full display in a dark sports bra and jean cutoffs as she scales the side of a canyon.

The outdoor adventure comes less than a week after Us Weekly confirmed that Cyrus and the blogger, 31, called it quits on their romance after just one month of dating. That same day, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer delivered a grand performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas with her mom, Tish, sister Brandi and brother Trace cheering her on in the audience.

Carter, for her part, was in high spirits at the live taping of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 23, as she cheered on pal and professional dancer Witney Carson.

“We’re longtime friends and it’s fun. I came last year and watched her perform, so I thought it’d be fun to just come again and have some fun,” Carter gushed to Us. “We know each other through work, because the company that I used to run, Foray, she did a lot of work with us. So we used to take her on trips, and I’ve known her for a few years!”

Cyrus and Carter were first linked in early August. The former Disney Channel star was spotted kissing Carter in Italy the day before news of her split from husband Liam Hemsworth made headlines.

Carter was also fresh off a breakup. She and her ex Brody Jenner announced their split in July, one year after tying the knot in Indonesia. Despite the wedding ceremony, a source revealed to Us that the twosome were never actually married as they failed to obtain a marriage license in the United States.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!