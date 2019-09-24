



Focusing on having fun! Days after her split from Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter was all smiles while attending Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 23, in Los Angeles. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, cheered on pro Witney Carson as she danced a samba with partner Kel Mitchell.

“We’re longtime friends and it’s fun. I came last year and watched her perform, so I thought it’d be fun to just come again and have some fun,” Carter told Us Weekly exclusively after the show. “We know each other through work, because the company that I used to run, Foray, she did a lot of work with us. So we used to take her on trips, and I’ve known her for a few years!”

Carson, who earned a score of 20 out of 30 after her routine, was thrilled to have her longtime friend in the stands.

“It was awesome. She’s great,” the So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us. “She’s been a great support to me and she’s really awesome so I’m glad that she was there.”

Carter appeared in great spirits just two days after Us confirmed the news that she had split from Cyrus after a whirlwind romance. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, and the reality star were first linked in August when they were spotted kissing in Italy. The photos surfaced following the news that Carter had split from Brody Jenner and Cyrus had ended her marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The blogger and singer were spotted together at New York Fashion Week earlier this month and Carter was wearing a ring with the letter “M” on it. “Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time, adding that the pair had “really fallen” for each other. The source also revealed that the former Disney Channel star really felt she could “be herself” with Carter and was “really comfortable around her.”

In August, Carter’s Hills costar Whitney Port revealed in an interview that her friend was very happy since her split from Jenner. “She’s in a really good place,” she told Cosmopolitan magazine at the time.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

