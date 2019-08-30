



No worries! Kaitlynn Carter isn’t letting her recent split from Brody Jenner get her down, The Hills: New Beginnings costar Whitney Port revealed in a new interview.

“Just like anybody else’s friend, you just want them to be happy. I mean, I haven’t needed to support her. She doesn’t need my support,” Port, 34, told Cosmopolitan in an interview published Thursday, August 29. “She’s in a really good place.”

Carter, 30, and Jenner, 36, announced their split on August 2, and it was revealed that while they tied the knot in Indonesia in summer 2018, they were never legally married. The couple are both main cast members on The Hills: New Beginnings, which has been renewed for a second season.

However, the former City star isn’t sure yet how the separation news will play into future story lines.

“I have no idea what the producers are thinking. I mean, I’m sure they’re going to want to dive into what their lives look like now,” Port said. “But since everything happened off camera, I don’t know exactly how they’re going to cover that.”

Following the breakup, Carter was spotted on vacation in Italy, kissing a newly single Miley Cyrus, whose split from now-estranged husband Liam Hemsworth made headlines around the same time. A source told Us that the women “connected over their breakups and leaned on each other.”

However, the DJ is OK with the relationship and seemingly has no hard feelings for Carter or Cyrus. The women even sent Jenner a weed bouquet for his 36th birthday, which he shared a video of on his Instagram Story. “Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one,” he said in the clip on August 21.

Carter also supported Cyrus, 26, at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26, staying backstage while the singer performed “Slide Away.” Afterward, they walked hand-in-hand down the streets of New York together — and ended up at the same club as Jenner and his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

