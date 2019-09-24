



A little distraction. Kaitlynn Carter attended a taping for season 28 of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 23, days after her split from Miley Cyrus.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share that she would be in the DWTS audience to support her friend and professional dancer Witney Carson, who is paired with comedian Kel Mitchell for the current season.

“We’re going to watch Witney perform on Dancing With the Stars. Our little star,” the blogger said in a video in her car. She captioned the clip, “See ya soon @witneycarson!!!! @DancingABC.”

In the studio, the MTV personality also shared a video on her Instagram Story of her and a friend dancing in the crowd, which she simply captioned, “LOL.”

Carter’s DWTS appearance came two days after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, had split after a little over a month of dating. The two were first linked in August after they were photographed kissing on a vacation in Italy. The pictures surfaced hours before Us confirmed that Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage. The Hunger Games star, 29, officially filed for divorce from the former Hannah Montana actress in Los Angeles on August 21. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the “Slide Away” singer told Us in a statement in August. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

News of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split came a week after Us confirmed that Carter and Brody Jenner had broken up a year after their wedding in Indonesia. Despite the ceremony, the couple, who were together for four years, never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t legally married. The Hills alum, 36, has since moved on with model Josie Canseco.

A source told Us earlier this month that Carter and Cyrus had “really fallen” for each other since their initial hookup in Italy.

“Miley and Kaitlynn are on the same page, which is why they work so well together,” the insider said.

The source added that the reality star’s “free-spirited, nonjudgmental, fun personality” is why the “Malibu” singer was so attracted to her.

“Miley feels she can totally be herself with Kaitlynn, and is really comfortable around her,” the insider shared.

Hours after news broke of the couple’s split, Carter commented on an Instagram photo of Cyrus on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 21.

“GET IT!!!!!” she wrote in support of her ex.

