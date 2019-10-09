



It’s been 10 years since Miley Cyrus made headlines for quitting Twitter with an epic rap video — but true fans never forget.

“Yeah, the rumors are true, I deleted my Twitter / Can you believe I got, got 2 million / Then I said adios,” the now 26-year-old began in the viral video on October 9, 2009. “I had to say goodbye / And this little rap is to tell my fans why.”

At the time, Cyrus, who was joined by her backup dancers in the video, was accused of deleting the social media platform because her then-boyfriend (and future husband) Liam Hemsworth told her to.

“FYI Liam doesn’t have a twitter and he wants ME to delete mine with good reason,” Cyrus tweeted in 2009 before disabling her account.

However, she denied in the video that the Hunger Games star was behind her decision to quit the app.

“No it wasn’t because my friend told me to / Y’all know very well what you say I don’t do,” the Hannah Montana star rapped in the clip, which has been viewed nearly 20 million times. “And the reasons are simple I started tweeting about pimples / I stopped living for moments and started living for people.”

Cyrus also referenced her drama with fellow Disney star Demi Lovato in the video.

“No more emo quotes and fake feuds with Demi / Yeah I’m done with all that and the truth is I’m too busy,” she declared. “Yeah I gotta admit I miss Dane Cooks tweets and I really like looking at Katy Perry and Britney / I might have some withdraws I was a little obsessed but I’m peacing out and I’m leaving with this / Goodbye.”

Two years later, Cyrus rejoined Twitter. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer also continued her on-again, off-again relationship with Hemsworth. While the Last Song costars tied the knot in December 2018, they called it quits in August after less than eight months of marriage.

Following a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus began seeing Cody Simpson. After fans criticized her for moving on, she defended her actions in a lengthy social media statement.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” the “Slide Away” songstress wrote on Friday, October 4. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

Cyrus concluded that “this ‘dating thing’ is new” to her too, after a decade with Hemsworth.

“I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R…. and ‘ meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff,” she wrote. “Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

