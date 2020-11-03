To anyone who thinks Miley Cyrus is focused on celebrities partying amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not bigger issues at hand, think again.

The “Midnight Sky” singer, 27, set the record straight after a Twitter user claimed that she unfollowed Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd, Saweetie and other stars on Instagram after they attended Kendall’s controversial Halloween-themed birthday party on Saturday, October 31.

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram comment on Monday, November 2, ahead of Election Day. “Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris.”

Kendall came under fire for inviting a slew of famous friends to 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where she rented out Harriet’s Rooftop on Saturday night to celebrate turning 25. (Her actual birthday is Tuesday, November 3.) In addition to Kylie, 23, The Weeknd, 30, and Saweetie, 26, the guest list included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith.

Partygoers reportedly took rapid coronavirus tests at the hotel and had to test negative in order to be allowed to go upstairs, but social media users questioned why protective face masks were not worn and social distancing guidelines were not followed. Twitter users also slammed the bash’s “no social media” rule after one attendee uploaded a photo of a sign that read, “Take all of the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.”

Kendall threw the party days after Kim received major backlash for flying her family to a private island in honor of her 40th birthday.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” the KKW Beauty founder tweeted on October 27 alongside a series of pictures from the getaway. “I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

While Kim assured her followers that everyone who joined her on the trip had quarantined and undergone “multiple health screens” before flying to the island, Twitter users were quick to point out that the U.S. was in its third wave of deadly coronavirus cases.

“Even though she’s getting backlash for taking her friends away, she doesn’t care. She thinks it’s because people are jealous,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “She wanted to celebrate turning 40, and she’s happy with where she’s at in life and knows who she is and is more confident than ever.”