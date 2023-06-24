Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are still going strong after more than six months together.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 43, was spotted packing on the PDA with the Imagine Dragons frontman, 35, in Los Angeles on Friday, June 23, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The couple visited the Olehenriksen Face/Body Spa.

They shared a sweet kiss outside the facility, and Kelly was seen playfully touching her beau’s chin as they smiled at each other.

The outing comes more than six months after an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the two were “incredibly happy” amid getting together. “Being back on the singles’ scene after long relationships has been a challenging adjustment for each of them, so they’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak,” the source shared with Us in December 2022. “But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The lovebirds were first spotted on a date night in L.A. in November 2022, six months after Kelly split from Trevor Noah after more than two years of dating. She wasn’t the only who was recently-single. Their public date came about two months after Reynolds announced he and wife Aja Volkman split for the second time.

The Nico Vega frontwoman, 43, officially filed for divorce from the “Radioactive” singer in April, according to documents obtained by Us at the time.

Reynolds and Volkman tied the knot in March 2011 and share four children: daughter Arrow, 11, twin daughters Gia and Coco, 6, and son Valentine, 3.

The parents initially split in April 2018 before welcoming their son. “After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” Reynolds tweeted at the time. ”Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

However, the singers announced their reconciliation in early 2019, welcoming Valentine in October of that year.

Their partnership ended again in September 2022 when they called it quits for good.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” Reynolds wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”