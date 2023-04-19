Dan Reynolds’ estranged wife, Aja Volkman, has officially filed for divorce from the Imagine Dragons singer, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Nico Vega frontwoman, 43, filed for dissolution of marriage against Reynolds, 35, on Tuesday, April 18, according to legal documents obtained by Us.

The “Radioactive” singer and Volkman tied the knot in March 2011. The pair expanded their family with daughter Arrow in August 2012 and later welcomed twin daughters Gia and Coco in March 2017. Nearly one year later, Reynolds and the Oregon native announced they had decided to go their separate ways.

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end,” Reynolds tweeted in April 2018. ”Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

However, the twosome reconciled in January 2019. Four months later, Reynolds exclusively told Us that he and Volkman were expecting their fourth child.

“We have a boy on the way,” the “Believer” artist said to Us in April 2019. “Three girls and a boy on the way, due in October.”

Their son, Valentine, joined the family in October 2019 as Reynolds and Volkman continued to work on their rekindled romance. In a March 2021 TikTok video, the “I Bet My Life” songwriter opened up about how he and his wife reconnected after not speaking for “seven months.”

“Have you ever gotten a text that changed your life?” Reynolds asked his followers in the clip, noting that he received a message from Volkman that flipped his outlook “upside down.”

“She said she didn’t need to own me to love me,” he recalled at the time. “She loved me without expectations. We ditched the lawyers and went to lunch.”

However, things hit a snag in their partnership three years after their reconciliation. In September 2022, the “Thunder” artist and “Gravity” songstress called it quits for good.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” Reynolds wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Two months after announcing their split, the Nevada native was spotted on a date with Minka Kelly — who split from Trevor Noah that May. In December 2022, a source exclusively told Us that the Roommate actress, 42, and Reynolds were enjoying each other’s company in their new romance.

“These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy,” the insider told Us at the time. “Being back on the singles’ scene after long relationships has been a challenging adjustment for each of them, so they’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak. But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”