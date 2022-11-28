A radioactive romance? Minka Kelly was spotted out with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds following their respective recent splits.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 42, was photographed smiling as she and the “Believer” singer, 35, arrived at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 26, where they spent more than five hours together, according to Page Six. In photos obtained by the outlet, Reynolds was seen stroking Kelly’s hair as she parked the car.

The outing comes six months after the Euphoria actress split from Trevor Noah after more than two years of dating. “[The pair] have been broken up for a while,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”

Kelly and the Daily Show host, 38, were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively private. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” an insider told Us shortly after the pair first got together. Though they briefly called it quits in May 2021, Kelly and Noah reconciled just one month later.

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off,” a second source told Us in June 2021. “Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart. They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together. They’re working on their relationship while just enjoying each other’s company.”

Reynolds, for his part, announced in September that he and wife Aja Volkman called it quits after more than 10 years of marriage. “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” the musician wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple — who share daughter Arrow, 10, twin girls Gia and Coco, 5, and son Valentine, 2 — initially announced their separation in April 2018 before reuniting several months later.

“We decided to just keep working. … It’s been a work in progress, and we’re doing great,” Reynolds exclusively told Us one year later. “My biggest goal in this realm of the platform I’ve been given is to show that everybody has issues. Marriage is not perfect. Relationships aren’t perfect. … I have depression. I have anxiety. We’re all humans.”

In March 2021, the “Radioactive” songwriter revealed that he was on his way to sign their divorce papers when Volkman sent him a text that turned his entire outlook “upside down.”

“She said she didn’t need to own me to love me,” Reynolds recalled via a TikTok video. “She loved me without expectations. We ditched the lawyers and went to lunch.” He added that their reunion “felt like the first date again,” and they decided to call off their split after realizing that they still had a lot of love for one another.