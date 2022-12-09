Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds Are ‘Incredibly Happy’ With New Romance

Lovebirds! Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds are enjoying their new romance.

“These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Being back on the singles’ scene after long relationships has been a challenging adjustment for each of them, so they’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak. But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”

Kelly, 42, was spotted out with the Imagine Dragons frontman, 35, last month. In photos obtained by Page Six, Reynolds stroked the Friday Night Lights alum’s hair as she parked the car outside an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, the duo spent more than five hours at the dining establishment together.

The intimate outing came six months after the Roommate star split from Trevor Noah after more than two years of dating.

“The pair have been broken up for a while,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”

The “Radioactive” musician, for his part, announced in September that he and his now-estranged wife, Aja Volkman, were separating after more than a decade of marriage.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” the Nevada native wrote via Twitter at the time. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The two musicians — who share daughter Arrow, 10, twin girls Gia and Coco, 5, and son Valentine, 3 — previously announced that they were separating in April 2018 before reuniting several months later.

“We decided to just keep working. … It’s been a work in progress, and we’re doing great,” Reynolds exclusively told Us one year later. “My biggest goal in this realm of the platform I’ve been given is to show that everybody has issues. Marriage is not perfect. Relationships aren’t perfect. … I have depression. I have anxiety. We’re all humans.”

In March 2021, the “Believer” singer revealed that a text message he received from Volkman, 42, brought them back together after seven months apart.

“I was driving to the lawyer’s office to sign the divorce papers when I got a text from her that turned my perspective upside down,” Reynolds wrote in a TikTok video at the time. “She said she didn’t need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations. We ditched the lawyers and went to lunch. It felt like the first date again.”

Kelly and Noah, 38, for their part, also broke up and got back together before calling it quits for good.

“Minka and Trevor have been on-and-off,” a source told Us in June 2021. “Now they’re back together. They realized they’re both happier being together than apart. They already went on vacation together and are spending a lot of time together. They’re working on their relationship while just enjoying each other’s company.”

Us confirmed in May that they had split again.

