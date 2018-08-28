Evan Felker is having a rough week. Four days after Miranda Lambert confirmed she split from Turnpike Troubadours frontman, his band had to cancel a show because of his “inability to pass a kidney stone.”

“Unfortunately due to a medical emergency Turnpike Troubadours will be unable to perform tonight at Fayetteville Roots Festival,” a statement posted to the group’s Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, reads. “The band was present and prepared to play, but after evaluation it was advised that Evan Felker should not perform tonight due to pain associated with the inability to pass a kidney stone he has been struggling with since earlier in the week.”

The statement concludes: “We sincerely apologize to the fans and festival staff for this unfortunate situation — Turnpike Troubadours.”

Us Weekly broke the news in April that Lambert, 34, and Felker, also 34, had started dating after the Turnpike Troubadours joined the “White Liar” singer on tour. A source revealed at the time that things just “happened” between the two singers in February, despite both of them technically being taken. Felker was still married to his ex-wife, Staci, while Lambert was seeing ex-boyfriend Anderson East at the time. Us confirmed in April Lambert and East called it quits after two years of dating. Evan and Staci’s divorce, meanwhile, was finalized on August 17.

A month after Lambert and Evan stepped out publicly holding hands on the streets of New York City, the Grammy winner revealed that she was “happily single” during an interview with The Tennessean published on Friday, August 24.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” she told the publication. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”

Staci, meanwhile, defended her ex-husband on Instagram after a fan told her to “remove all the pictures of that creep” earlier this week.

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans. I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the @turnpike troubadours,” she replied to the commenter. “It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!