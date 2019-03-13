He’s a sucker for her. Nick Jonas bought wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas a Mercedes-Maybach for his single, “Sucker,” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Tuesday, March 12. This is the first time the Jonas Brothers have ever reached that milestone (“Burnin’ Up” hit No. 5 in 2008).

In celebration, the youngest JoBro, 26, gifted his new wife, 36, the vehicle. The Quantico alum posted a pic on Instagram of the duo holding champagne flutes — Nick is also clutching a whole bottle of bubbly, while Chopra Jonas is carrying their dog — leaning in for a kiss in front of her new ride.

She captioned the image, “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas 😍❤️💋”

A little earlier in the day, the actress posted a shot of the framed certification for the Jonas Brothers hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for “Sucker.” She wrote, “So good to come home to this! I’m so proud of u baby.. ❤️❤️❤️”

The surprise present came the same day that Nick’s ex Miley Cyrus publicly posted a DM from the singer, where he called her recent Instagram pics “amazing.” He added: “These throwback shots have been 🔥” In one of the images, Cyrus was sporting a Jonas Brothers shirt.

After Cyrus shared the screenshot, she tweeted, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

The Isn’t It Romantic star also chimed in on the exchange, writing, “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r 🔥”

“Sucker” is the first song released for the newly reunited Jonas Brothers. Kevin, Nick and Joe announced the re-formation of the band earlier this year, dropping the single on Friday, March 1. All three of the brothers’ significant others — Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Chopra Jonas — appear in the music video.

