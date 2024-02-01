Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are not “currently living” in their reported $20 million Los Angeles home while waiting for renovations, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Nick and Priyanka had invested significantly in their home and were disappointed with the building errors,” the insider adds. “The house is currently under repair and they expect it to be in perfect condition shortly.”

Jonas, 31, and Chopra Jonas, 41, purchased the property in September 2019, one year after tying the knot. News broke on Wednesday, January 31, that the couple relocated to a new house after extensive water damage led to a mold infestation.

Neither the Jonas Brothers musician nor the actress have further addressed the construction issues.

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Relationship Timeline Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s love story is one of a kind. The twosome first got acquainted in September 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member slid into Chopra Jonas’ Twitter DMs. They continued to text from there and later connected in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas got down on […]

Jonas married Chopra Jonas in December 2018. Nearly four years later, they welcomed their first baby via surrogate. Daughter Malti Marie, now 2, spent nearly 100 days in the NICU before she was able to go home with her parents.

“You realize quickly once you have a child that you can’t control everything,” Jonas said of Malti’s hospital stay during a November 2023 interview on the “Read the Room” podcast. “I think that was the biggest lesson for me at a stage in my life I didn’t expect to learn.”

He continued, “You know, we went through a really tough couple of months at the start of her life and you have that vision [of] how it’s going to go throughout your whole life, and then it’s something completely different. Then, every day from there is completely different and presents its own set of challenges.”

Related: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Sweetest Quotes About Parenthood Embracing life as new parents. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been over the moon since welcoming their daughter, Malti, in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple shared via a joint Instagram statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this […]

Jonas and Chopra Jonas have soaked up every moment with Malti, even bringing her with them when they travel for work.

“I was raised by a working mother and father and … you just kind of [juggle everything],” Chopra Jonas previously told Us Weekly in March 2023. “You rely on the community around you. I was raised by my grandmom, my grandparents when my mom and dad would be at work. And we do the same [for Malti]. My mom’s around, Nick’s parents come in when we have to travel. Both of us have to travel, but you kind of make it work. It takes a village and she’s the greatest gift of our lives.”

Chopra Jonas and Malti accompanied Nick and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas on their summer 2023 concert tour throughout the U.S. The Jonas Brothers begin the international leg of The Tour in April.

With reporting by Sarah Jones