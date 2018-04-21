Nikki Bella Posts About Letting Go ‘of the Familiar’ After John Cena Split

Braving the storm. Nikki Bella took to Instagram on Saturday, April 21, to share an inspirational message following her split from John Cena.

“Courage is the power to let go of the familiar,” the text post read, and she captioned it a yellow heart emoji.

💛 A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Apr 21, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

The wrestler, 34, also shared a photo of herself standing at a beach on Friday, April 20. She captioned it: “‘For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always our self we find in the sea.’💙.”

The Total Divas star is set to make her first public appearance since announcing her breakup with the Blockers star. AZCentral.com reported that Bella and her sister Brie were scheduled to host a rosé party at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival at the Sanctuary on Camelback Resort in Arizona on Saturday.

Bella and the WWE champion, 40, exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday, April 15, that they were calling off their engagement. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple said to Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” A source also revealed to Us that the duo “could get back together in a year.”

“Nikki hit a point where she was just exhausted by the relationship,” the source explained. “She’s sad but not devastated.”

“John is one of the loveliest people, but he is not open-minded,” the insider added. “He’s controlling about everything in his life … Work always comes first … John puts a lot before Nikki.”

The Trainwreck star proposed to Bella at last year’s Wrestlemania 33 and they were set to tie the knot in Mexico next month. The couple had been dating since 2012.

