Stepping out of the shade. Nikki Bella cleared the air about a recent tweet that had fans convinced she was dissing her ex-fiancé, John Cena.

The former WWE star, 36, addressed rumors that her cryptic tweet referenced the Blockers star, 42, during a new episode of “The Bellas Podcast” with her sister, Brie Bella.

“I put out a tweet and it went like wildfire because there were some people and some headlines that thought I was throwing shade to my ex-fiancé, which goodness people, that was not the case,” Nikki explained on Wednesday, March 4. “My ex-fiancé is not the only man that I have loved in this world. I was in love three times before him. He was the fourth person I loved and I have loved after him and I still love.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum started dating Cena in 2012 and the pair were engaged five years later. In March 2018, the couple put their engagement on hold and briefly reconciled two months later before calling it quits for good that July. Both of them have found love again, with Nikki expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and the Trainwreck star sparking engagement speculation with new girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

Nikki continued to deny that there was any negativity toward Cena in her February post, which read, “Sometimes your misery is another’s happiness. Sometimes we come into someone’s life 2 teach them something or how 2 live, or someone comes into ours to do the same,” signed with her initials and a red heart. One day earlier, her ex caused a stir by tweeting a quote about what makes a “happy marriage.”

“I think what kinda sucks is when you have a public relationship, any time I want to post a quote or I wanna share words of wisdom, everyone always thinks I’m talking about him. I don’t always talk about my ex-fiancé, and honestly you guys, I have no reason to throw shade at him,” she said on the podcast. “My life does not revolve around my ex-fiancé … I will never throw shade to John or any of my exes.”

Brie, 36, chimed in to support her sister. “I think that goes for John’s tweets as well,” she said. “Tweets don’t always have a hidden message.”