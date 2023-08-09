Octavia Spencer is sending love to her friend and former costar Sandra Bullock following Bryan Randall’s death.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan,” Spencer, 53, wrote alongside an Instagram pic of the couple on Tuesday, August 8. “Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall.”

Spencer — who appeared alongside Bullock, 59, in the films A Time to Kill and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous — concluded her post on a more hopeful note, writing, “In heaven, there’s a tiny little lady up there who looks an awful lot like me bossing the Angels around. Especially Gabriel. She’ll get him to play any song you want to hear. Give her a kiss from me. #soulmates #ALS.”

Spencer addressed the shocking loss shortly after Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, penned her own heartfelt tribute to the late photographer. “I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado, 53, captioned a photo of Randall via Instagram on Monday, August 7.

She continued: “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan.”

News broke on Monday that Randall passed away at the age of 57 following a three-year battle with ALS. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family announced in a statement.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Randall’s loved ones added that they are “immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Instead of flowers, the family asked for donations to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital be made in honor of Randall. “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement concluded.

Us Weekly confirmed Bullock’s relationship with Randall in August 2015. The twosome raised Bullock’s two children, Louis and Laila, whom she adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively. However, a source exclusively told Us in November 2020 that there was “no pressure on either side” for Bullock and Randall to tie the knot.

“[It’s] more of an acknowledgment that they’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness,” the insider added.

Days before Randall’s death, a separate source revealed that the duo took some time apart last year.