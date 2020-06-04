Making a difference. Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, made a donation to the National Bail Out Fund days after she was called out for her remarks regarding white privilege.

The 20-year-old YouTuber took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, to do the “BLM Donation Challenge.” After the social media filter landed on the National Bail Out Fund, which is raising money to bail out protestors amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Olivia Jade posted a receipt of her donation. The beauty guru then called on her sister, Bella Rose Giannulli, to do the same.

Olivia Jade also tagged her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Charley Borquez and Kaysan to do the challenge, which prompts Instagram users to donate to one of many Black Lives Matter organizations.

The social media influencer has been using her platform to speak out against racism following the death of George Floyd, but her support for the black community was met with backlash. Twitter users were quick to point out that her parents’ role in the nationwide college admissions scandal was “the epitome of white privilege.”

Olivia Jade wrote on Sunday, May 31, that she wants to make a change.

“As a person who was born into privilege based on my skin color & financial situation, i was not always aware that these issues were still so present. And that makes me feel awful. But that also fuels me,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I’m not racist and i never have been but i need to speak up about this because just not being racist isn’t enough. It outrages me. It makes me feel sick. It brings me to tears. THERE SHOULD NOT BE SUCH A GAP BETWEEN PEOPLE LIKE THIS. We need to support and stand up and speak and use our WHITE PRIVILEGE TO STOP THIS.”

Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 to facilitate both Bella and Olivia Jade’s admissions into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. While the couple initially pleaded not guilty, they had a change of heart and entered guilty pleas on May 22.

The Full House alum and the 56-year-old fashion designer are set to be sentenced in August, but details of their plea deals have already been made public. Loughlin, for her part, is expected to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service while under a two-year supervised release. Giannulli’s deal, meanwhile, includes five months in prison, two years of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine.