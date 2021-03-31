Ready to team up again? Olivia Wilde responded after an Instagram user joked that her boyfriend, Harry Styles, should star in a new series of films alongside Allison Janney.

“Need a cinematic universe where it’s Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats,” journalist Evan Ross Katz captioned photos of the singer, 27, and the Oscar winner, 61, as her I, Tonya character. “We can figure out plot details at a later date.”

Wilde, 37, commented on the post with a laugh-cry emoji on Wednesday, March 31.

Styles and The O.C. alum first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted holding hands at his manager’s Montecito, California, wedding. He replaced Shia LaBeouf in Don’t Worry Darling — a psychological thriller directed by and starring the actress — in September 2020.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

A second insider revealed Styles and Wilde stayed low-key in the early days of their romance while working together. “Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” the source said. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The couple wrapped filming for the flick in February. They got cozy as they posed for a cast photo at the time, and she raved about him via Instagram later that month.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde noted. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

The Booksmart director continued: “Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack.’ Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our ‘Alice,’ but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling.”

Wilde was equally supportive after Styles won a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar” earlier this month. She shared a throwback pic of Paul McCartney eating a watermelon slice via her Instagram Story at the time, captioning the post with a raised-hands emoji.

The House alum was previously engaged to Jason Sudeikis from 2013 to 2020. They share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.