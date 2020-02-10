The most friendly exes! Kylie Jenner hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott by her side on Sunday, February 9.

An eyewitness told Us that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 27, were “together the whole night” and were sitting next to each other. The source noted that they “looked comfortable and at ease together.” Later in the evening, the pair went to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Oscars party with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Jenner, Scott, Kourtney, 40, and Khloé, 35, headed out for a night of fun in the same limousine. In one of Jenner’s Instagram Story videos from Sunday, the Poosh founder was seen grooving to music as she munched on a snack. The Life of Kylie alum then panned over to Scott, who was preoccupied with an item in his hands.

“It be your own family sometimes,” Jenner captioned the brief clip.

Jenner and Scott’s night out comes on the heels of their recent appearances together. Days before the Oscars, the duo threw a lavish celebration for their daughter, Stormi, who turned 2 on February 1. The Stormiworld-themed party was attended by Jenner’s family, Hailey Baldwin and Cardi B, to name a few.

Last month, the exes and their daughter paid a visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for a family trip. Their trip at the happiest place on Earth was their first appearance together since August 2019, when the trio attended the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly.

In October 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that Scott and Jenner called it quits after two years together. In the wake of the split news, a source told Us that “everyone” within the exes’ inner circle “thinks they will get back together.” But for the time being, Scott and Jenner agreed to share 50/50 custody of Stormi.

“It’s really whatever is best for Stormi,” an insider shared with Us at the time. “Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for its March 2020 cover story, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed why her coparenting relationship with Scott works.

“We’re, like, best friends,” she shared in the interview, published on February 4. “We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continued, “I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”