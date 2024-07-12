Less than six months after Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated, he was cited for driving with an invalid license.

Pat Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, received a ticket from police officers on June 29 in Tyler, Texas, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Pat Sr., 53, was also reportedly issued a warning for disregarding traffic signs and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, July 31, regarding the driving violation.

Neither Pat Sr. nor his 28-year-old famous son have publicly addressed the incident.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in February that Pat Sr. was arrested on DWI charges for a sixth time in Tyler, where he admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages. According to court documents obtained by Us at the time, he was released on bail. A trial date is set for later this month.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family's Most Controversial Moments Through the Years As Patrick Mahomes makes headlines for his accomplishments on the field, his family often raises eyebrows for off-the-field antics. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s support system includes his father, Pat Mahomes, his mother, Randi Martin, brother Jackson Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple share daughter Sterling and son Bronze, whom they welcomed in February […]

Pat Sr. was previously arrested for the same charge in March 2012, September 2012, April 2018 and November 2018, respectively. He was also arrested for drunk driving in March 2019, where he spent weeks in jail before completing a 40-day sentence on a weekend work release program.

The most recent DWI arrest took place days before Patrick and the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The quarterback addressed his father’s scandal during a pregame press conference.

“He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” Patrick told reporters at the time. “It’s a family matter so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

Weeks earlier, Pat Sr. was excited to watch his son play in his third Super Bowl.

“I’m very excited. Going back to another Super Bowl is more than anybody could even imagine. I’m just happy,” Pat told FOX4 News Kansas City on January 28 after the NFL team’s AFC Championship victory. “I’m always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football and it makes me even more proud that he is doing the things that he is doing now.”

Patrick is the son of Pat Sr. and ex-wife Randi Mahomes, who also share son Jackson. Pat Sr. and Randi also share other younger children with new partners. While Patrick’s mother and siblings attended the big game in February, Pat Sr. was absent amid his legal battle. Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children also watched the NFL championship from Las Vegas, which the Chiefs ultimately won.