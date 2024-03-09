Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, has been sentenced to six months of probation and is likely to avoid a 120-day jail stint after being convicted on a charge of battery, Us Weekly can confirm.

Jackson, 23, appeared in court Thursday, March 7, via video conference and pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of battery, per court documents obtained by Us. A judge found Jackson guilty of the charge after prosecutors dropped three additional aggravated sexual battery charges in January.

The judge initially sentenced Jackson to 120 days in jail and six months probation. According to KCTV, Kansas City’s CBS news affiliate, the judge then suspended his jail time as long as Jackson meets the conditions of his probation.

“Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation,” Jackson’s attorney Brandan Davies told Us in a statement on Saturday, March 9. “Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life, the matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements.”

Jackson was investigated for assault in February 2023 after the owner of Kansas City’s Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, Aspen Vaughn, claimed that he “forcibly kissed” her and was aggressive towards other employees. Jackson’s lawyer had denied the claims at the time, claiming there was “substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses.”

In May 2023, Jackson was arrested on four charges related to Vaughn’s claims. His bail was set at $100,000.

Members of Jackson’s family have also refuted the allegations.

“You find out really who people are when you go through those trials. Even for my children, all of them, it brought us all closer together,” his mother, Randi Mahomes, said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in February, calling the claims false. “We might have moments, we’re still a normal family, but it brought us together to support and to love and to stay away from a lot of media and hate.”

Randi — who shares Jackson and Patrick, 28, with ex-husband Pat Mahomes Sr. — went on to brag about her second son’s accomplishments.

“He is my only graduate from college. He’s one-up on Patrick, watch out,” Randi gushed. “He graduated from college. I always said Patrick was my athlete and Jackson could be [anything] — he’s going to go to the top of whatever job.”

Patrick is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, helping the NFL team win the Super Bowl trophy three times. The Chiefs last clinched the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February, beating the San Francisco 49ers.