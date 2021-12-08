On friendly terms! Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline were all smiles as they reunited with the rest of the Outer Banks cast at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

Stokes, 29, and Cline, 23, joined costars Austin North, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant and Madison Bailey in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 7, posing for a group photo on the red carpet shortly after the Netflix series was officially renewed for a third season.

The Knives Out 2 star stunned in a two-piece black Versace set, while Stokes wore a fitted leather jacket as he presented during the awards show.

Cline and the Beach House actor dated for more than one year before Us Weekly confirmed in November that they had called it quits.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” an insider exclusively revealed last month. “They both have busy schedules, which made it hard for them to spend a lot of time together. They have no bad feelings toward each other and remain friends.”

Stokes and Cline, who met while playing love interests John B. and Sarah on Outer Banks in 2019, sparked split speculation earlier this year after season 2 was released. The Stranger Things alum previously admitted that it took some time for the duo to act on their feelings before they took their romance public in June 2020.

“At that point in time, we were so anxious about the show and so nervous about constantly screwing up. I think we were all under this sort of strange umbrella of, like, ‘Dear God, we got an opportunity. Let’s not screw it up!’ So, it was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Stokes exclusively told Us in February. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the [coronavirus] lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

Cline, for her part, explained how the duo found the perfect balance between their work and love lives.

“Prior to stepping foot on set the first day [as a couple], we said, ‘Hey, let’s talk about this and establish boundaries before we go back, because there are so many people that it can affect,'” Cline told Elle Magazine in August. “And I hate that. I wouldn’t want that at all.”

Shortly after the pair’s breakup made headlines, the Maryland native called Cline “one of my favorite people on planet Earth,” exclusively telling Us on Thursday, December 2, that “it’s super awesome to work with somebody that you care about that much.”

At the time, Stokes played coy about his current relationship status and noted that the entire Outer Banks group is extremely close with one another.

“We still talk every single day, collectively, as a group and, you know, you just kind of dream for opportunities like that,” he added at Bring Change to Mind’s ninth annual Revels & Revelations Gala in New York City. “I mean, Outer Banks is a dream situation and to continue to tell this story as we have been has been … the biggest blessing in disguise I could have ever asked for.”