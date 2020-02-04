Pete-Davidson-Attends-Rangers-Game-After-Kaia-Gerber-Split

Stepping out. Pete Davidson made a rare appearance following his recent split from ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber when attending a New York Rangers game on Monday, February 3.

The Saturday Night Live star, 26, hit up Madison Square Garden in New York City to watch the Rangers take on the Dallas Stars. He looked to be in good spirits as he hid beneath a blue baseball cap, which he paired with a black jacket.

Before Monday’s ice hockey game, Davidson made his first post-breakup appearance in his hometown of Staten Island, New York, on January 19. He was photographed with AirPods in his ears as he smoked a cigarette.

Gerber, for her part, was first seen after the split in an airport with her mother, Cindy Crawford, on January 15. They had returned from a trip to Miami, where the model enjoyed some fun in the sun and went to work on a photoshoot.

It was confirmed on January 14 that the comedian had ended his relationship with Gerber, 18, after three months. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that Davidson was dating the Los Angeles native after calling it quits with actress Margaret Qualley the month before.

During Davidson and Gerber’s whirlwind romance, a source told Us that the now-exes were “trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.” However, the Big Time Adolescence actor first hinted at the pair’s relationship while speaking to Colin Jost during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment in December 2019.

“It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat,” Davidson said at the time to Jost, referencing his costar’s engagement to Scarlett Johansson. “What’d I do? If I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one who has a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

In the wake of Davidson and Gerber’s split, filmmaker Judd Apatow — who worked with the New York native on the upcoming film The King of Staten Island — spoke exclusively with Us about the misconceptions surrounding the rising star and his career’s potential.

“He’s incredibly smart and really funny,” Apatow, 52, told Us on January 25. “He’s got a gigantic heart and he’s been really great about trying to express what he’s going for in his art. So I think [The King of Staten Island] is gonna show all sorts of sides to Pete that people haven’t seen yet.”