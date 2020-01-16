Kaia Gerber made her first appearance following her breakup from Pete Davidson with her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, by her side.

Gerber, 18, and Crawford, 53, were seen arriving in New York on Wednesday, January 15, after enjoying a weekend away in Miami. The mother-daughter pair hid behind black sunglasses while wearing nearly identical outfits: black leather jackets and jeans.

During their time in Miami, Gerber was pictured in social media photos having a fun-filled beach trip on January 11, with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman. Gerber and Crawford spent quality time together the day after, and the rising model was later involved in a photoshoot on Monday, January 13.

The Saturday Night Live star, 26, was nowhere to be seen during Gerber’s Miami vacation, which occurred before news of their separation broke on Tuesday, January 14, per Page Six. The former couple called it quits after embarking upon a three-month romance.

Gerber, who Crawford shares with husband Rande Gerber, was first linked to Davidson in October 2019 when they were spotted having lunch at Sadelle’s in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. An eyewitness told Us Weekly that the Set It Up actor “appeared happy” with Kaia, and the model “seemed like she was into” her now-ex.

In November 2019, a source told Us that Davidson was seemed to be “more stable and happier” with Kaia. However, they had “been trying to keep their relationship somewhat low profile.”

Last month, Davidson hinted at his romance with Kaia during an appearance on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment. When speaking to cohost Colin Jost, the fellow Staten Island native asked Davidson if he was “dating anyone.”

“Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What’d I do?” the What Men Want actor replied, referencing his relationship with Kaia and Jost’s romance with fiancée Scarlett Johansson. “If I’m your type of guy that your daughter — or mother — is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

Davidson’s relationship with Kaia commenced shortly after Us exclusively revealed in August 2019 that he split with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. “They remain friends,” a source told Us at the time.

The Big Time Adolescence star had a brief fling last year with Kate Beckinsale and he was engaged to Ariana Grande from June 2018 to October 2018 after weeks of dating.

Scroll down to see pics of Kaia and her mom returning from their Miami vacation.