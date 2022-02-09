A big move! Pete Davidson may have decided to move from his native Staten Island due to an inconvenience, but he isn’t going very far.

“I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge,” Davidson, 28, explained in an interview with NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin on Tuesday, February 8, noting that his place was “disgusting” as he prepared for the big life change.

In a TikTok video, Lipkin pointed out that the Saturday Night Live star seemingly moved a candle with Kim Kardashian‘s face on it before their conversation. Eagle-eyed fans previously noticed the prayer candle in several interviews, which Davidson confirmed.

“Yes, it is. That is. That is exactly what that is,” the comedian said during an interview with People on Tuesday, shortly before he referred to the Skims founder, 41, as his “girlfriend.”

The couple originally sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together after Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL in October 2021. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Meet Cute star waited to ask the beauty mogul to “hang out” more.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” the insider revealed one month later. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

Kardashian and Davidson continued to travel to see each other in New York and Los Angeles. After they were photographed holding hands while celebrating the Guy Code alum’s birthday, another source revealed that the pair were “getting serious.”

“Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” the insider shared in December 2021. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s new romance came eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. The exes, who share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were married for nearly seven years before their split.

The rapper, 44, recently made headlines for calling out his estranged wife about how they are coparenting their kids. West has since deleted all of his public posts directed at the businesswoman.

Kardashian, for her part, recently got honest about the reason why she decided to start putting herself first.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she said in her March cover story for Vogue, published on Wednesday, February 9. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The California native shared some of the advice that she was hoping to follow, adding, “My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

