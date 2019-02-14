Mr. Grande? Ahead of their split, Pete Davidson poked fun at a title he could’ve potentially been saddled with had he married ex-fiancée Ariana Grande.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, filmed an episode of Kevin Hart’s YouTube series, Kevin Hart: What the Fit, which was posted on Thursday, February 14. A clip from the show features the Going Places actor and show lead Hart, 39, helping an unsuspecting family out with a move.

“Oh, my God, you’re engaged to Ariana Grande,” one of the family members says while shaking Davidson’s hand.

“Yes! I am!” the comedian responds. “I’m Mr. Grande. It’s me! The new Kevin Federline. How are you?”

The day winds up ending in disaster, however, as the Trainwreck actor, who is “super allergic” to dogs, has a bad reaction to the family’s pooches, coughing and pouring water on his head. “Pete Davidson is having an asthma attack right in front of our face,” the Night School producer and writer says in the video.

Davidson then heads outside, where a medic assists him with an oxygen mask. “Yo, Kev, I’ll be in a minute,” he says through laughs. “Kevin, are we still friends?”

“100 percent your friend,” Hart assures him.

Ultimately, the Guy Code alum’s relationship with the Grammy winner, 25, didn’t go as planned either: The pop star ended their engagement after four months in October.

“They realized it happened too quick and too early,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair at the time.

Grande hinted that their union faced other issues, like her feelings for late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, with the release of “Ghostin,” which debuted on February 8 along with the rest of her Thank U, Next album.

“I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again / Over him, mmh / … Though I wish he were here instead / Don’t want that living in your head / He just comes to visit me / When I’m dreaming every now and then (And then),” she croons on the song.

A source told Us that Miller’s death in September made things difficult for Grande and Davidson. “It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship,” the source told Us at the time.

Davidson, who has been hanging out with Kate Beckinsale since the 2019 Golden Globes, recently had a tattoo inspired by his ex-fiancée covered up with the word, “Cursed.”

