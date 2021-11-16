Dating Dealbreaker! Pete Davidson Shares What 'Immediately' Turns Him Off

The king of romance? Pete Davidson has had his fair share of famous flames but not all of his date nights have been winners.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, opened up about the importance of choosing the right location to set the mood during the Tuesday, November 16, episode of iHeartRadio’s “River Cafe Table 4” with Ruthie Rodgers.

“If you go to a great restaurant, like, even if I’m a s–t date, it’s like, at least the food was great,” Davidson joked. “So she could be like, ‘Well, he paid and I ate.’ … That or a movie is so easy because [at] a movie, you don’t even have to talk.”

When the host mentioned ruling out a potential partner if they’re rude to servers, the Meet Cute actor agreed. “Then immediately, in my head, I’d be like, ‘OK, never [again]. This is it,” he added, noting that his own experience working in a restaurant shaped how he treats people when he goes out.

Since he rose to stardom, Davidson has been linked to a number of hot Hollywood stars, including Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor. In 2018, he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande, who wed Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

While his love life has often made headlines, the New York native previously stated that he works hard to handle his relationships with care. “I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” he told Paper magazine in November 2019. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

At the time, the Guy Code alum recognized that his “love language” can sometimes come off as overwhelming, adding, “It’s very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t, and then it sometimes makes me feel bad about myself because I’m like, ‘I did all this stuff and … you didn’t care at all!’

However, his tactic has appeared to charm Kim Kardashian. The pair were spotted together at a theme park in California following her October stint on SNL and she later visited Davidson on the East Coast, joining him for pizza at a Staten Island restaurant.

While the 41-year-old Skims founder has yet to publicly address her chemistry with the comedian, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kardashian is “falling for” Davidson.

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens,” the insider said, adding that the reality star is “always” seen “smiling and excited” after spending time with the King of Staten Island actor.

The California native filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage. The 44-year-old rapper — with whom Kardashian shares North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — isn’t happy to see his estranged wife moving on.

“[He’s] trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life,” a source told Us of West, who’s been “hurting” but “wants to stay on good terms” with Kardashian for the sake of their kids.