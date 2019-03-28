So charming. Pete Davidson opened up about his style of flirting and admitted he thinks he is smoother than his good friend Colson Baker a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly when it comes to winning over a potential love interest.

Davidson, 25, and Kelly, 28, asked each other questions while hooked up to a lie detector in a Vanity Fair interview published on Wednesday, March 27. “Do you think you’re more smooth when it comes to flirting,” the “Bad Things” rapper questioned the Saturday Night Live star, to which Davidson confidently replied, “Yes. Absolutely. 100 percent.”

The Set It Up actor explained, “You’re a better-looking guy than I am, but I’m better [at] talking. And also, you look tougher. You’re really sweet and stuff … as opposed [to me]. But we’re a good duo!”

Kelly agreed with the comedian’s assessment, which was proven to be true by the lie detector machine, and noted, “Facts, facts. That’s 100. You are better when it comes to that one.”

The duo have been virtually inseparable ever since the SNL cast member posted a disturbing message on Instagram in December. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all i’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember i told you so.”

The “GTS” wordsmith quickly rushed to be by his pal’s side after he saw the note. “I’m in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he’s good, I promise,” the rapper tweeted. “Can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Kelly and Davidson have since been spotted hanging out together at sporting events, awards show afterparties, concerts and more. The musician also recently expressed his support for the Staten Island native’s relationship with Kate Beckinsale.

“I love that s—t,” Kelly told TMZ. He also confessed he knew there was chemistry between the funnyman and the 45-year-old Widow actress right away. “It took me, like, 15 seconds,” he added. “She’s rad.”

The Bird Box actor, for his part, was last linked to Paris Hilton when they were spotted getting cozy in February. “They met at [a Tings magazine] event and it was a small group of people, but there was instant chemistry between the two of them,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

However, Hilton, 38, clarified that their tryst was nothing serious. “Oh, we’re just friends,” she told Us days later. “I’m happy to be single right now.”

