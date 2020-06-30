Love is in the air! Phoebe Tonkin revealed she’s dating Alex Greenwald in a flirty social media post.

The Originals alum, 30, made her relationship Instagram official on Monday, June 29, by posting a kissing snap of her and the Phantom Planet singer, 40.

“🖤 wear yo masks!” Tonkin captioned the photo, which shows the couple puckering up while wearing face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenwald showed off his relationship with the Australian actress two months prior, sharing a photo of Tonkin lying on a bed wearing a shirt with his band’s name on it.

“The new @phantomplanet shirt comes with the girl,” the wrote on April 4. “Please, please buy a shirt, it’s been 21 days. I need her out of my house. @hellomerch.”

Tonkin hinted at her romance with Greenwald earlier this year, supporting his new career in two social media posts.

The Secret Circle alum shared a throwback ad for recycling on Earth Day in April, writing, “Happy 🌏 Earth 🌎 Day from a twelve year old @alexandergreenwald 💞🌈🌻🍃.”

A few weeks prior, she promoted her man’s new song, “Devastator,” and tagged him once again. “🤗🤗🤗🤗 @phantomplanet @alexandergreenwald 👍,” she wrote alongside a video for the band’s song in March.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2019 that Greenwald and Brie Larson broke off their engagement after nearly six years together. The record producer proposed to the Oscar winner, 30, in March 2016 while in Tokyo, three years after their romance began.

Ahead of the breakup, Larson told Us in June 2018 that the musician was “just a really good person.” The Room actress has since moved on with Elijah Allan-Blitz.

Tonkin, for her part, dated former Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley on and off for four years. Us broke the news of their split in October 2017, following a brief separation and reconciliation that spring. The pair met on set of the CW series and began dating in September 2013.

Wesley, 37, secretly wed Ines de Ramon, E! News reported in February 2019.