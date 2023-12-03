Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have taken their romance to the court, the basketball court that is.

Benson, 33, and Davis, 44, attended the Saturday, December 2, Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena.

“@Lakers let’s gooo,” the Pretty Little Liars alum, who is currently pregnant with her first child, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a snap of the game from her seat.

Benson covered her baby bump with a black leather jacket, sitting next to Davis in the stands. The oil heir sported a neon orange sweater and a black baseball cap. In the middle of the game, the couple shared a few smooches before returning their attention to the matchup between the Lakers and the Houston Rockets.

Benson and Davis saw the Lakers take home a victory 107-97.

Benson and Davis had been friends for years before they were first romantically linked in January. They made their social media debut in June. One month later, Davis proposed.

“My best frienddddd. I love you,” she wrote via Instagram Story in July, sharing a photo of her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the duo are “head over heels in love.” The insider added, “Ashley feels secure and safe with him.”

News broke last month that Benson and Davis secretly tied the knot ahead of welcoming their first baby.

Us exclusively confirmed in October that Benson is pregnant, with a source noting that she was around the four-month mark. “[She is] so excited to be a mom, she’s been eating really well and taking care of her body,” a second source told Us. “Ashley’s family is also thrilled for her.”

The actress debuted her baby bump one month later when she and Davis went shopping at the Babylist Beverly Hills showroom on November 6.

Benson previously dated Ryan Good, Cara Delevingne and G-Eazy, but seldom discussed her relationship status.

“I usually keep my relationships private,” she told Cosmopolitan UK in a March 2021 interview. “You obviously can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s more sacred that way. Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it’s best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you’re not exploiting it.”

Davis, the grandson of late oil tycoon Marvin Davis, was previously linked to Mischa Barton and Lindsay Lohan in the early 2000s.