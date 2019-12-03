Pregnant Jenna Dewan Says Boyfriend Steve Kazee Has the ‘Best Moves’





As a star of the Step Up franchise and the former host of World of Dance, Jenna Dewan knows a thing or two about fancy footwork. And she says that her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, with whom she’s expecting a baby, can seriously cut a rug.

“Recently, he went to the Janet Jackson concert with me. … He had the best moves!” the 38-year-old told Extra. “I was like, ‘You’re so much fun to dance with.’ I mean, listen, he was a Janet fan, so he’s a keeper.”

Dewan, who started her career as a backup dancer for Jackson, 53, is returning to TV this month as the host of Fox’s Flirty Dancing, a dating series in which prospective couples dance choreographed routines to kick off their blind dates.

“I just thought, how nice to bring this old-school romance back to modern-day dating, removing things like speaking to each other and using movement to connect and eye contact and all these, like, really great things to show if you have chemistry with somebody,” Dewan told Extra. “We’ve made some love matches, and I feel like the best matchmaker in the world, so it’s been fun. I love it.”

And the Soundtrack actress is having a blast filming the show while pregnant. “I’m definitely tired, but at the same time, the show is so fun, and I’m literally talking about love and happiness all day long,” she said. “It couldn’t be a better show to be doing while pregnant, that’s for sure.”

Dewan’s relationship with Kazee, 44, made headlines in October 2018, six months after she and estranged husband Channing Tatum announced their split. The former couple, who share daughter Everly, 6, became legally single last month.

But Dewan and Kazee first crossed paths several years ago, as she told Us Weekly and other reporters at an event in October. “He was in a show called Once on Broadway, seven years ago, and I went to see the show, and I was blown away by him and his talent, crying my eyes out,” she said. “And I took my mom, and we got to meet him. ‘Oh, my God, you were amazing!’”

She went on: “Years later, I’m single and everything’s different and he reached out to me,” she recalled. “He was like, ‘I never forgot meeting you.’ That was a really cool moment. Like I say all the time, ‘The universe works in very mysterious, wonderful ways.’”

Flirty Dancing premieres on Fox Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET.