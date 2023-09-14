Travis Barker is back on the road with Blink-182 and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, is already feeling the distance.

“I miss my husband,” Kardashian, 44, wrote via Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 13, alongside a video of Barker, 47, playing the drums during a performance. Barker reshared the post, adding, “I miss you my wife.”

The musician has been overseas with his band this month for their world tour. Blink-182 has upcoming concerts scheduled in Norway, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands and throughout the U.K. until October. Barker and his bandmates — Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge — will make a stop in Las Vegas that same month before returning to finish off the last leg of the tour in early 2024.

Earlier this month, Barker surprised fans when he had to abruptly fly back home. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the Stages,” a statement from the band read on September 1. “The Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Kardashian revealed days later that she was rushed to the hospital ahead of her fourth child’s arrival.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote via Instagram. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”

The reality star continued: “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

Kardashian already shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, with ex Scott Disick. In June, Kardashian announced that she is expecting her first child with Barker while attending a Blink-182 concert. That same month, the couple confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy.

A source later shared with Us Weekly how Barker was juggling his band’s tour amid Kardashian’s pregnancy, saying, “Kourtney would love to be on the road the entire time Travis is touring but being several months pregnant, that’s just not realistic. So when he’s away and they’re not able to be together, they text and FaceTime constantly.”

The insider noted that Barker returns to Los Angeles “whenever he has a break” between gigs. “Kourtney is making sure she takes really good care of herself, so she’s playing it safe,” the source added. “And even though he’s not always by her side, she has plenty of support from her family and especially her kids. They’ve all been surrounding her night and day for anything she may need.”