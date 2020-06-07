Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Attend Black Lives Matter Protest

Seeking justice. Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, protested police brutality and racial inequality at a Black Lives Matter demonstration.

The Games of Thrones alum, 24, shared two photos and a video clip via Instagram on Saturday, June 6, of a protest that she and Jonas, 30, attended in California. In one picture, protestors laid facedown in the grass. In another snapshot, Turner wore bear-print pajama bottoms, a black sweatshirt and a face mask while holding a sign that read, “White silence is violence.” Turner also posted a video of herself and Jonas shouting “No justice, no peace” with other demonstrators.

“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter,” Turner captioned the post.

The Jonas Brothers member posted his own photos, including a selfie with Turner and their friend singer Paris Carney. “Black Lives Matter,” he wrote alongside the photos.

The couple join a number of celebrities including Ariana Grande, Pink and Madonna, who have taken part in protests throughout the world in response to the death of George Floyd in May. The 46-year-old black man died while in police custody in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin and the three other officers involved were fired and have been arrested and charged.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Turner is pregnant and expecting her first child with Jonas. A source told Us at the time that the actress is “due in the middle of summer.”

The pair married in Las Vegas in May 2019 before holding a second ceremony in Provence, France, with friends and family the following month.

“They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us at the time. “They’re just super happy.”

Turner and Jonas have not publicly commented on the pregnancy but have been documenting their time quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.K. native told Conan O’Brien in April that she’s been enjoying self-isolation. However, she said that quarantine has been difficult for her husband.

“I’m an introvert,” the Dark Phoenix star explained. “I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it. Everything seems to be working out in my favor here. … It’s like prison for [Jonas], but it’s great for me.”