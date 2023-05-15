A glimpse into royal life. Prince William and Princess Kate shared a behind-the-scenes look at their busy and memorable coronation weekend.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, 40 and 41, respectively, shared a new short film featuring never-before-seen footage titled “The Coronation Weekend” via their YouTube page on Saturday, May 13. The video kicks off the day before King Charles III’s crowning on May 6, as the couple greeted fans outside of Buckingham Palace with Charles, 74, on May 5.

Later that day, the three were joined by Princess Anne and government officials inside the palace for a pre-coronation lunch. Kate wore a sophisticated white dress with black trim and a pair of black Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps, which her sister-in-law Meghan Markle has previously sported in the past.

On the day of the coronation, William and Kate — who tied the knot in April 2011 — got ready with their two youngest, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, at their Kensington Palace residency. Prince George, 9, did not join his parents and siblings as he arrived with Charles and Queen Camilla as one of his grandfather’s coronation Pages of Honor.

The family’s coronation looks complimented one another. Louis matched William’s blue velvet formal robes in a royal blue coat. Kate and Charlotte, meanwhile, twinned in white Alexander McQueen dresses and bejeweled headpieces by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

While the film does not show footage from inside the historic event, it features a voiceover of William’s oath to Charles. “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you as your liege man of life and limb, so help me God,” he told his father after bestowing him with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal. The soundbite is followed by shots of the family’s royal procession to Buckingham Palace, as well as their balcony appearance.

On May 7, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were back at work, as William attended a rehearsal for that night’s coronation concert. The following day, he joined his family at the 3rd Upton Scout Group for The Big Help Out. The volunteer event marked Louis’ first official royal engagement, which he made memorable with his viral reaction to eating s’mores.

Before they got their hands dirty volunteering, William, Kate and their kids rocked out at Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7. The film features footage of their arrival, as they took their seats among a crowd of thousands to watch Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and more stars perform.

The video wraps up with clips of the Prince of Wales taking the concert stage for his address. “Pa, we’re all so proud of you,” he says. “I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth. God save the King.”

Days after the coronation, the royal family released official portraits from the day, including one of Charles and his heirs, William and George, as well as he and Camilla, 75, posing alongside their Pages of Honor and Ladies in Attendance in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.