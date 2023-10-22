Princess Eugenie might be a member of the British royal family, but she’s not immune to getting starstruck by other famous faces.

“Have you seen that TV show called Sister, Sister? Remember that TV show? It was on Nickelodeon and it was that, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Kenan & Kel [which] were our favorite shows,” Eugenie, 33, quipped during the Friday, October 20, episode of Kate Thornton’s “White Wine Question Time” podcast, referring to her older sibling, Princess Beatrice. “I met one of the sisters, Tia, the other night and, oh, my gosh, I got so overexcited!”

Eugenie continued: “I was like, ‘Oh, my God,’ and I took a picture and sent it to [Beatrice] and it was every ‘90s child’s dream in front of me. … I obviously behaved like an idiot the other night, but [yeah], I do get starstruck. I think it’s more about respect.”

Sister, Sister ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999, costarring real-life twins Tia and Tamera Mowry as Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell. In the pilot, the 16-year-old characters learned that they had been separated at birth and subsequently decided to move in together with their respective parents. Sister, Sister also starred Jackée Harry, Tim Reid, Marques Houston, RonReaco Lee and Deon Richmond.

While meeting Mowry, 45, earlier this month was a big deal for Eugenie, she admitted that she gets “so excited” with a lot of other people she meets — from artists that her Hauser & Wirth Gallery represents or other Hollywood A-Listers.

“There was a film, remember this film called The Truth About Cats and Dogs? Uma Thurman was in it and this guy was in it, I can’t remember his name, but I saw him at a pizza place in London and I was just like, ‘Woah,’” Eugenie quipped on Friday. “I had seen the film when I was young, like, every week and I ran up to him and was like, ‘I’m such a big fan, Oh my god, oh my god,’ and I totally fangirled out. And he was like, ‘Oh thank you so much.’”

While Eugenie did not reveal which cast member of the 1996 film she met while grabbing pizza, the film also stars Ben Chaplin, Jamie Foxx and Bob Odenkirk.

Eugenie does try to keep her composure in public situations, a lesson that she learned from mom Sarah Ferguson.

“My mum, if I ever [was in] a public situation or if I had to talk to the 98-year-old grannie and I was, like, 4 years old, she would turn to me and say, ‘I’ll give you 17 bags of sweets,’ and then I would go over … and be polite,” the princess, whom Ferguson shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew, noted during the podcast episode. “It was a good bargaining chip on how to get me [to behave], but yeah, manners make the man and I’m trying to do it to my kids now.”

Eugenie shares sons August, 2, and Ernest, 5 months, with husband Jack Brooksbank.