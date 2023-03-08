Stepping back into the spotlight. Priscilla Presley made her first red carpet appearance following the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The only daughter of Priscilla, 77, and Elvis Presley died on January 12 at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. It was only fitting that Elvis — who died in 1977 at the age of 42 — was the reason behind Priscilla’s red carpet return, as she attended the premiere for the Netflix animated series Agent Elvis on Tuesday, March 7.

The series — which Priscilla co-created with John Eddie — follows a fictionalized version of the King of Rock and Roll as he is recruited by the U.S. government to become an undercover spy. Matthew McConaughey voices the legendary singer and stars alongside a stacked cast, featuring Kaitlin Olson, Don Cheadle, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny, as well as Priscilla herself.

At the Los Angeles premiere, the Dallas alum — who also shares son Navarone, 36, with ex Marco Garibaldi — stated that she hopes the show will help introduce Elvis to “the youth today, wondering why he was so famous and to see him as a hero,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued: “I know that this is a dream come true for Elvis because this is really what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a federal agent, and for me, I’ve always wanted to give Elvis what he wanted and never really quite made it. He was a beautiful human being and a very talented human being, and I want kids to see who he really was in this because he really was, he wanted to be an agent. And now he is.”

Priscilla’s appearance at the premiere comes amid family drama over Lisa Marie’s will. Us Weekly confirmed that she contested her late daughter’s will on January 27, as she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, were replaced as co-trustees in the document in favor of her kids Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, the latter of whom died by suicide in July 2020.

According to Priscilla’s court filing, obtained by Us, she claims she was never alerted of the trustee change. The New York native also believes that her daughter’s signature on the trustee change is unacceptable, as it allegedly did not match the singer’s writing style. Priscilla is arguing that the switch was an “invalid modification,” as it was allegedly done without witnesses and was not notarized.

Riley, 33, is currently the sole trustee of her mother’s estate. Lisa Marie also shared twin daughters, Finely and Harper, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

On March 8, a source exclusively told Us that the Daisy Jones & The Six star often acted as a mediator between her Lisa Marie and Priscilla. “Riley knew there was contention with her mom and grandmother and has always tried to be a bridge between them,” the insider shared. “She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death, but still honoring her mother’s wishes.”

Addressing the will drama, the source continued, “Riley knew she would be the trustee for her mother, so that was no shock. She’s been communicating with her dad and sisters.”

Despite the drama, Priscilla stated that honoring Elvis and Lisa Marie’s memories is her top priority. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” she told E! News in a statement on February 3. “For anyone to think anything different would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”