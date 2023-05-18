Taking her burning love to the grave. Priscilla Presley reportedly requested to be buried next to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley, at his Graceland estate, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The Dallas alum, 77, made the request during negotiations with granddaughter Riley Keough over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, according to TMZ. Priscilla and the Daisy Jones & The Six actress, 33, settled their trust battle on Wednesday, May 17. Though details of the settlement have not been disclosed, Priscilla reportedly asked for the burial spot in addition to money, but her demand was a non-starter and was denied.

Priscilla was married to the late King of Rock and Roll from 1967 to 1973, and the two welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968. Following Elvis’ death 42 in 1977, he was buried at his family’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. His grave currently sits in between his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, and his father, Vernon Presley. Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley, Lisa Marie and her son, Benjamin Keough, are also buried at the estate. Priscila’s request would have required one of the graves surrounding Elvis’ to be moved.

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on January 12, the same day she was rushed to the hospital after going into cardiac arrest. Later that month, Priscilla — who also shares son Navarone, 36, with ex Marco Garibaldi — contested her daughter’s will. The Naked Gun star claimed that she and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel were not informed of a 2016 amendment made to her will, replacing them as co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s estate with her kids, Riley and Benjamin. (Riley became the sole trustee following her brother’s death in 2020.)

According to court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court at the time, Priscilla alleged that her daughter’s signature on the amendment was invalid and forged, as it did not match the “Lights Out” singer’s handwriting. She also claimed that the amendment should be considered an “invalid modification” because the change was not witnessed or notarized.

Amid the legal drama, a source exclusively told Us that Riley “always tried to be a bridge” between her mother and grandmother, noting, “She’s still doing this even after her mother’s death. But still honoring her mother’s wishes.”

The insider added that the Zola actress — who welcomed a daughter with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, in 2022 — “knew she would be the trustee for her mother,” and that she was “communicating with her dad [Danny Keough] and sisters.” Lisa Marie also shared twin daughters Finley and Harper, 14, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Lockwood, 61, filed to act as the guardian ad litem of his daughters, meaning he would act as a representative for Finley and Harper amid trust settlement discussions. “Riley and Priscilla have relationships with the twins,” another source told Us in April. “… Michael hopes their relationships continue to grow and the guardianship situation doesn’t cause a rift as the trust case continues.”

Priscilla’s attorney, Ronson J. Shamoun, revealed on Wednesday that she and Riley had “reached a settlement” in their will drama. “Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future,” Shamoun told reporters outside the court, according to CNN.

The Agent Elvis star issued a statement of her own later that day. “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter. As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together.”