Priyanka Chopra Jonas almost let her first impression of husband Nick Jonas get in the way of their romance, as she told Tina Brown at the 10th annual Women in the World Summit in New York City.

“I didn’t think that this would be what it turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault. I judged a book by its cover,” Chopra Jones, 36, told the journalist, 65, at the event on Thursday, April 11. “But I think when I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.”

Asking the audience not to repeat what she was about to say, the actress revealed that she calls her 26-year-old beau Old Man Jonas. “That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,’” she said with a laugh. “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child. I do whatever I want whenever I want, and he always supports me.”

The Quantico alum illustrated her point with an anecdote from one of her first dates with Jonas, saying that they were hanging out with a group of friends before a business meeting of hers. During the outing, she told her friends she would cancel the meeting if someone gave her a reason to stay, but it seemed the “Sucker” singer was missing her not-so-subtle hints.

Then, however, Jonas pulled her aside. “He’s like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do. But I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve canceled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back,’” Chopra Jonas said.

“And I was just like, ‘That was the first time someone’s ever done that,’” the Isn’t It Romantic star continued. “He gave me credit for what I had done. It was just mind-blowing for me.”

The pair announced their engagement in July 2018 after a two-month romance and tied the knot in multiple wedding ceremonies in December. This is the first marriage for both.

