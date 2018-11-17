Priyanka Chopra left a loving and supportive comment on fiancé Nick Jonas‘ Instagram post on Friday, November 16, about his diabetes diagnosis.

“13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic,” the 26-year-old captioned side-by-side pics of himself. “On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”

His fiancée, 36, posted a heartfelt comment on Jonas’ post, writing, “Everything about you is special. With or without diabetes,” and adding a kiss emoji.

The couple, who got engaged in July after just two months of dating, have not been shy about showing their love for each other on social media.

Earlier this month the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor commented on a series of photos the Quantico alum posted of herself from her bachelorette party. “I am fully insta stalking you ….” he wrote, adding, “You are so beautiful.”

Us Weekly previously reported that the pair are set to wed in the former Bollywood star’s native India in December. The pair “really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” a source told Us.

Jonas’ 11 groomsmen include his three brothers, Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas, as well as his Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker and Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.

The bride-to-be celebrated the upcoming nuptials with a bridal shower in NYC and a bachelorette party in Amsterdam with guests including her future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas.

