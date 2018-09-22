Honoring tradition. Priyanka Chopra and her fiancé, Nick Jonas, celebrated an engagement other than their own in Italy.

In a now-deleted photo posted to designer Manish Malhotra’s Instagram, the couple were spotted wearing traditional Indian attire while attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony at Lake Como this week.

Chopra, 36, donned a gorgeous nude sari with metallic embellishments, while Jonas, 26, sported a long, black bandh-gala.

The pair, who got engaged in July, appeared happy and relaxed in the picture while posing with Malhotra.

The Quantico alum also stole the show in a solo video shared on Malhotra’s Instagram Story. “Love her smile,” he captioned the clip, adding a heart emoji. “Fabulous Fun Stunning @priyankachopra in @mmalhotraworld.”

Jonas and Chopra have dressed in traditional Indian fashion before: The duo wore a white kurta-pajama and a yellow anarkali, respectively, for their own roka ceremony, for which his parents traveled to India to meet Chopra’s family in August.

They shared several intimate photos from the big day. “Future Mrs. Jonas,” the “Jealous” singer wrote on Instagram at the time. “My heart. My love.”

The Baywatch actress captioned her own Instagram post: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, gushed over her daughter’s engagement after the event. “I always trust Priyanka’s judgment; she’s not impulsive,” she told After Hrs. “She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good.”

The Scream Queens alum also opened up about his connection with the actress while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month: “It was immediate. We knew it was right and just kind of jumped right in.”

Since making their betrothal official, Jonas and his fiancée have vacationed in Mexico, taken in the US Open with his family, celebrated his birthday at a baseball game and hung out with friends on a ranch in Oklahoma.

