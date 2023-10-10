Jax Taylor is having the last laugh after rumors swirled about him being at fault for a recent flight getting delayed.
Taylor, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, October 9, to share a photo from his first class seat on United Airlines. “Good news everyone my seat works properly!” he captioned the post, tagging Page Six.
Earlier this week, the outlet reported that Taylor’s flight from New York City to Los Angeles was stalled due to the JetBlue plane having to turn around on the runway. According to the outlet, several travelers weren’t thrilled that Taylor’s faulty seat led to them being late to their connecting flights. Some passengers even took to social media to put Taylor on blast, but Taylor’s rep denied at the time that he was to blame for the delay.
“The plane did not come back [to the gate] due to any uproar,” a statement read on Sunday, October 8. “His seat was in the bed position in first class, and the plane is unable to take off if it is not upright. He was not able to sit in that seat. It was not working. It was not his fault that the seat wouldn’t move from the bed position.”
The reality star, for his part, remains unbothered as he continues to promote his upcoming involvement with E!’s House of Villains. The series, which premieres on Thursday, October 12, brings together various notorious cast members from shows including Survivor, Vanderpump Rules, The Bachelor and more.
The participants are competing for a cash prize of $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Even though everyone’s eye was on the prize, some of the iconic TV villains — including Taylor — managed to form friendships on the show as well.
Fellow contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman exclusively told Us Weekly that she developed a bond with Taylor and Anfisa Arkhipchenko.
“I’m very fortunate because I’ve not bonded in the past with the cast as much. I got two great roommates and I’m not just saying that because they’re sitting here,” Omarosa, 49, shared during a joint interview. “I really got lucky with two great roommates and two great friends. And now Jax has two great sisters that he can’t shake. I mean it was just great to actually connect with people.”
Taylor, meanwhile, has hinted on his “When Reality Hits” podcast with wife Brittany Cartwright that he formed an unlikely friendship with The Challenge‘s Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio too.
When it comes to foes though, Taylor revealed in a September episode that he wasn’t on great terms with Love Is Blind‘s Shake Chatterjee.
“If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you,” Taylor told Chatterjee in the show’s official trailer. “I feel like my demons are just coming back.”