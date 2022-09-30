Avoiding the drama. Vanderpump Rules star Peter Madrigal confirmed that his costars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss hooked up during Scheana Shay‘s wedding trip — but he wasn’t around to watch it all go down.

“I don’t know [who instigated it] because I went to bed,” the bartender, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 29, while hosting a dinner with Clamato in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month at Khalo NYC. “Everyone was all like, ‘It was at the first night in Cabo…’ [But] I went to bed.”

He continued: “I wasn’t shocked [by it] because, by that point, I’m just like, ‘We’re all single and who cares?‘”

Madrigal added that season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — which was filmed amid Schwartz, 39, and Katie Maloney‘s divorce — will be “fantastic.” He continued: “It’s going to be must-watch TV, let’s put it that way. There’s a lot of rumors out there about certain people dating other people.”

After confirming that Madrigal and the former pageant queen, 27, went on “a few” dates of their own in July, he continued, “It’s going to be very intriguing and you’ll have to watch to really get the full gist of the whole thing.”

Eight months after she and James Kennedy ended their engagement, Leviss opened up about dating Madrigal. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now,” she told the Daily Mail at the time. “I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

One month later, a source told Us that she and Schwartz were spotted getting cozy at their costars’ wedding in Cancun, Mexico. “Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” the insider said in August, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the pair.

The fling may have upset Maloney — who was in Mexico at the time but did not attend the wedding — who hinted at her feelings on social media. “So happy to be home. My face says it all but for real … back in my safe place feels gooooood,” the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Earlier this month, a second source told Us that Leviss had “no regrets” about her tropical hookup. “Raquel is super close to Scheana, she and Katie aren’t close. If they were, she wouldn’t have hooked up with Tom. She has no regrets,” the insider said. “Katie is the one who made the decision to divorce Tom. Whatever he does with another girl is none of her business, friends believe.”

Though he isn’t upset about the TomTom cofounder’s fling, Madrigal does think that his friend should take a break from the dating scene following his March split from Maloney, 35. “I have no idea what Tom Schwartz is looking for,” the SURver told Us. “I’m sure he’s looking for something though, but I don’t know, he might want to be taking a break. You never know. The man just got done with divorce. I think he needs a little bit of a time out.”

But no matter what happens, Madrigal is supportive of his friend. “I’ve always been really close with Tom Schwartz,” he said. “He’s one of my best friends, so I side with him.”

