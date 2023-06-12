No regrets? Rachel Bilson pulled back the curtain on her sex life — and revealed that she’s “never faked an orgasm” even to boost her partner’s ego.

“Am I an a—hole?” Bilson, 41, asked guest Emily Morse during the Monday, June 12, episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast. “I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, ‘Am I just a d—k because I never gave [my partners] that?’”

The O.C. alum confessed that choosing to be honest in the bedroom “goes against [her] whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first.”

While she’s never “faked” the experience, the California native recalled having a dry spell on the orgasm front until she got to know her own body. “My first orgasm didn’t come until I was probably 20 years old, with a partner, from him touching me,” the former Take Two star told her listeners. “It took a very long time, it finally happened and then it was like, ‘OK, the floodgates have opened.’ It was easier.”

She continued: “Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot. It was so interesting because now I can with different partners. It’s learning your body.”

Bilson’s podcast revelation is her latest in a long line of sex confessions she’s shared with her fans over the past few years.

The Jumper actress turned heads in March when she told “Broad Ideas” guest Whitney Cummings that she didn’t have her first orgasm from sex until age 38. “Isn’t that crazy?” she asked at the time.

Last that month, Bilson told Nick Viall during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast that her remarks were taken out of context. “It has nothing to do with any partner,” she noted during the March show. “It had to do with me knowing my body.”

The Hart of Dixie alum further explained that she didn’t have an orgasm from penetration until her late 30s — but she’d felt the sensation by herself and from touching with a partner much earlier.

“Apparently there were names brought up in both regards and I am not OK with that, because it had nothing to do with that,” Bilson told Viall, 42, referring to her past partners, which include Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader.

When the Bachelor alum pointed out that the Last Kiss actress was “not shaming any exes,” she agreed and then quipped, “Or giving a trophy to any other exes. Nobody was involved other than myself.”

Throughout her career, the Waiting for Forever star has been in several high-profile relationships including her romance with O.C. costar Brody, 43, from 2003 to 2006. She later moved on with Christensen, 42, whom she shares daughter Briar Rose, now 8. The pair — who were engaged from 2008 to 2010 — called it quits in 2017 after dating on and off for nearly 10 years.

Bilson most recently dated Hader, 45. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the twosome split after less than one year together.