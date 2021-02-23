Still not a fan. Rachel Lindsay is keeping her eye on Dale Moss after his reunion with Clare Crawley.

“I’ve said he’s in this for the fame. I’ve said he used my poor girl Clare. I stand by those statements,” the former attorney, 35, said on the Tuesday, February 23, episode of the “Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” podcast. “I’m not gonna take that back because I’ve seen them flaunting their relationship in Florida and having a good time. My girl looks happy. I’m happy for Clare.”

That said, Lindsay told listeners that she “spoke with Clare about two weeks ago,” and based on their conversation, she is “just a little shocked by what I’m now seeing.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, February 19, that the hairstylist, 39, and the former football player, 32, were giving their relationship another shot one month after calling off their engagement.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” a source exclusively told Us. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

The news came days after Crawley and Moss were spotted showing PDA all over the Sunshine State. Shortly after being photographed holding hands in Venice, Florida, on February 16, they enjoyed Moscow mules at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida. The next day, they had dinner at Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House in Osprey, Florida.

“They looked like a couple. They looked very happy together,” an eyewitness at the steakhouse told Us. “They were sitting in a round booth and they sat right next to each other the whole entire time. A lot of people dining at the same time all knew who they were, so they would stop by and say hi and ask them questions.”

A second insider revealed that the model told one fellow diner that “they were looking at property because Venice was ‘quiet and so nice.’”

The couple met on season 16 of The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020 and got engaged within two weeks of filming. After they left the ABC reality dating series, Tayshia Adams stepped in to complete the season. The former phlebotomist, 30, got engaged in the end too, accepting a proposal from Zac Clark.

Crawley was previously engaged to her Bachelor Winter Games costar Benoit Beauséjour-Savard in 2018.