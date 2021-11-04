A friendly face. Randall Emmett leaned on Jax Taylor during a recent outing in Los Angeles following his split from Lala Kent, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Midnight in the Switchgrass director, 50, was spotted at dinner with the former Vanderpump Rules star, 42, on Wednesday, November 3. The men enjoyed a meal at Casa Vega in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A. with an eyewitness telling Us, “It was just a guys’ night and Lala was nowhere in sight.”

Throughout the night, Emmett was seen “venting” to Taylor — who left the reality series in December 2020 after eight years — seemingly “needing some advice or someone to talk to,” per the source.

The boys’ night came hours after Kent, 31, addressed her split from Emmett during the Wednesday episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast following weeks of speculation that the pair had called off their engagement.

“There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today’s definitely not that day,” the Utah native explained. “It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot and at this point in time, I just want to protect my child, [Ocean].”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder noted that she felt “strong” and “hopeful” after separating from Emmett, with whom she welcomed Ocean in March, but admitted that she doesn’t know where to go from here.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds. I don’t know what each day is going to look like and for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out,” Kent continued. “My future was ahead of me and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’ And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”

Last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Bravo personality had wiped photos of Emmett from her Instagram profile, sparking speculation that they were over. Kent further fueled the breakup rumors when she was spotted without her engagement ring in October and when she “liked” a meme alluding to the movie producer cheating on her.

“Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses,” the meme’s caption read.

A source told Us on Wednesday that the breakup was Kent’s decision and the Irishman producer “did not want to split.” While Emmett is “trying to win her back” for Ocean’s sake, the insider noted that the “trust is gone” between them.

The reality star, for her part, is “truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private,” the source added.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September 2018 after meeting in December 2015. They kept their relationship somewhat private early one while the filmmaker was going through his divorce from Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares daughters London, 11, and Rylee, 8.

The twosome went public with their romance in 2018, one year after Emmett finalized his divorce. The Vanderpump Rules star planned to marry the producer in April 2020, but they had to postpone the nuptials amid the COVID-19 crisis.