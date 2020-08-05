Standing her ground. Brandi Glanville took aim at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards as the fallout from their rumored affair continues to play out on the show.

“Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f–k your cast mates and expect it not to get out,” Glanville, 47, tweeted on Tuesday, August 4. “Take responsibility for your part DR.”

Us Weekly exclusively reported in January that the two Bravo stars were at odds while filming the show’s 10th season after the Drinking and Tweeting author insisted that she had a sexual relationship with Richards, 49, in the past. A source revealed at the time that Richards was quick to “shut down the conversation” during the cast’s dinner party because her three daughters, Sam, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, “were in very close proximity at another table.”

While the Starship Troopers actress later denied the allegations and wanted “all of that footage taken out of the show,” Glanville said she would be willing to take a lie detector test to prove her side of the story. Their back-and-forth has become a focal point of the current season of the reality series, which premiered in April. Before season 10 kicked off, an insider told Us that Richards was “truly worried” about how the drama would be portrayed.

“Her three daughters are old enough now to read about and understand it,” the source added at the time. “Denise and her girls have been through enough.”

During a July episode of RHOBH, Glanville revealed more details of her alleged hookup with Richards, which she claims occurred during a trip to Northern California in April 2019. The same month, the Drinking and Dating author also exposed text messages she received from Richards at the time on Twitter to support her case.

“I’m not lying,” Glanville later told Us exclusively after the Bravo bombshell aired. “People can say whatever they want to say. Listen, it doesn’t matter because I know my truth and the truth is setting me free right now because I don’t have to keep this f–king secret anymore. Because I hate [secrets], I just am not good at secrets. … I don’t like when I think somebody has something on me. It’s just the worst feeling. That’s why I live my life so out loud.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.