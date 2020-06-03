Erika Jayne showed her police officer son, Tommy Zizzo, support via social media after a commenter tried to shade him following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, shared a black square on her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 2, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and Blackout Tuesday. Her post prompted one follower to comment, “Your son is an officer!” to which Jayne quickly fired back.

“My son was brought up NOT to be racist,” the Georgia native responded, defending her son amid the national and international protests against racial injustices. “His job is to protect and serve ALL not just people that have his skin color.”

She added: “F—k you and stay off my page.”

Many of the reality TV star’s fans were in agreement with her rebuttal. “Man I thought I loved you before but hell yes ✊🏾❤️,” one commenter wrote.

Jayne reposted support from some of her followers via her Instagram Story throughout the day, before noting that the person who called her out originally blocked her after their exchange.

In early May, the Dancing With the Stars alum shined a light on her son via Instagram by posting a rare photo of him dressed in his uniform on the streets of Los Angeles.

“People say we look alike. No, you can’t comment. 😂,” she captioned the photo on May 5, turning off comments on the post.

The singer rarely shares pictures of her son, who she shares with ex-husband Thomas Zizzo, but she has defended his role as an officer in the past.

Jayne took to Instagram to shut down a distasteful comment that someone left in February 2019, saying that her son should be shot for being a cop. “This is disgusting,” she wrote at the time.

The actress’ latest comments come amid tensions between police and the black community following the death of George Floyd while being arrested by four police officers in Minneapolis on May 25.

The 46-year-old’s death, which was reported by the coroner as a homicide, sparked protests globally and a call from celebrities including John Legend and Natalie Portman for police to be defunded and the money put towards education and community outreach.

Other stars, like Blake Lively and The Weeknd, have donated to aiding the Black Lives Matter movement to better serve the black communities and promote justice for all in the U.S. While Chrissy Teigen and others donated money to pay the bail for protestors who have been arrested.

Halsey, Cole Sprouse and many more celebrities also walked or took part in peaceful protests throughout the country over the past week in solidarity with the black community as well.