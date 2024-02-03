The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge doesn’t have time for Vicki Gunvalson’s “false” claims about the alleged root of their recent feud.

“You f–king liar!!!” Judge, 56, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, February 2, before calling out Gunvalson, 61, for her remarks on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show that afternoon.

Judge told her followers on Friday that Gunvalson said “some things that were absolutely false” during her appearance on Jeff Lewis’ show. According to Judge, Gunvalson accused her assistant, Caden, of being the “one causing problems between Tres Amigas,” which includes Judge, Gunvalson and Shannon Beador.

“It is an absolute blatant f–king lie,” Judge insisted. “The reason why I am not doing the Tres Amigas is because I caught them talking behind my back. That’s why.”

She alleged that her friendship drama “had nothing to do with” Caden, whom she called “the most amazing employee” she’s ever had. “It pisses me off to no end because he is the sweetest guy. He does so much for me,” Judge said of her assistant, noting that he has “helped out” Beador, 59, in the past as well. “This is bulls–t and don’t listen to her lies,” Judge concluded.

Gunvalson did mention Caden during her “Jeff Lewis Live” appearance on Friday, hinting that he was the one telling Judge that she and Beador were allegedly hiding things from her.

“I’m hurt,” Gunvalson said, claiming Judge’s decision to stop touring with the Tres Amigas came out of nowhere. “From what I hear, she said we were talking about her behind her back.”

Gunvalson alleged that she was never talking behind Judge’s back, quipping, “No, it was actually in front of you.” When Lewis, 53, implied that Judge might be getting bad intel, Gunvalson pointed the finger at Caden.

“I think it’s Caden. He was hearing things from Shannon and sending it over to Tamra,” Gunvalson said. “He’s a troublemaker.”

Gunvalson further alleged that Judge took “issue” with Beador’s DUI arrest even though Beador took “accountability” for her actions. “Tamra made it her issue. One has nothing to do with the other,” Gunvalson said.

Us Weekly confirmed that Beador was arrested in Newport Beach, California, in September 2023 for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence. She was officially charged in October 2023 and later sentenced to three years of informal probation, 40 hours of community service and ordered to pay various fines and finish a nine-month alcohol program.

Judge hinted at drama between her and Beador in November 2023, telling Access Hollywood, “I’m not gonna say [what happened], but I’m not very happy with her right now. As of right now, she’s the only [RHOC cast member] that I’m not talking to.”

In January, Gunvalson raised eyebrows when she announced she was going on a nationwide comedy tour with Beador and guest host Dough Budin. Judge then announced her own set of live shows with “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast cohost Teddi Mellencamp.

Judge was previously on tour with Gunvalson and Beador and according to Gunvalson was on board to keep traveling with them until she returned home from filming The Traitors in Scotland around the 2023 holidays.

“I backed out of the ‘Tres Amigas’ for some reasons that you probably will hear about on Orange County Housewives,” Judge told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on January 12. “You know, it’s tough.”

Judge claimed, “It’s so twisted, and there’s so many layers to it, it’s hard for me to explain everything — but I didn’t do anything to either one of them.”