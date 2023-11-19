The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank had a pretty wild theory about her parents and Michael Jackson while growing up.

“As a child, I thought Michael Jackson was my real dad and my parents had kidnapped me from him,” Taank, 43, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me.

With age comes wisdom, so Taank eventually figured out that the singer wasn’t her father. Now, she considers herself “weirdly intuitive and extremely spiritual” — both of which are common traits for Scorpios.

“I have consulted with an astrologist since the age of 15,” she tells Us.

Taank is driven to succeed and her success isn’t about what’s written in the stars. She manifests her goals. “I am the self-proclaimed queen of manifesting and have it down to a science,” Taank tells Us. “Whatever I want, I visualize every day and will it into existence — it hasn’t failed me yet.”

Her next endeavor Taank is manifesting is her own e-commerce platform, Oushq, which is set to launch this fall.

Scroll down to read 25 things fans might not know about Taank:

1. I was weirdly obsessed with Sweet Valley High — [both] the books and the show.

2. I cannot stand cilantro: the smell, the taste, the texture. It’s commonly used in Indian cuisine, and I used to throw a tantrum as a child when it was in my food. My mum thought she was outsmarting me by blending it into her cooking but I was so sensitive to it. I knew it was there and refused to eat.

3. I had a private Japanese tutor growing up and can converse in Japanese.

4. As a child, I thought Michael Jackson was my real dad and my parents had kidnapped me from him.

5. I tell everyone my favorite movie is The Shawshank Redemption, but really, it’s Clueless.

6. We were huge fans of the WWF/WWE, and I still know all the wrestlers’ names and finishing moves, i.e. the British Bulldog’s Running Powerslam.

7. My celeb crush growing up was Joshua Jackson, a.k.a. Pacey from Dawson’s Creek.

8. I am the self-proclaimed queen of manifesting and have it down to a science. Whatever I want, I visualize every day and will it into existence — it hasn’t failed me yet.

9. I used to keep a diary during my teens and had written down in 1995: “live in NY, work in fashion and have twin boys.”

10. My guilty pleasure is McDonald’s chicken nuggets with BBQ sauce.

11. I know the words to almost every Bollywood song and am a Bollywood aficionado.

12. When it comes to fashion, I mainly style myself. I’m very confident in what works for me and always go with my gut.

13. Indian fashion has always been a way to escape for me: I used to dress up as a child and pretend I was a princess!

14. I’m extremely clumsy and can somehow fall even while standing still.

15. My most creative and most impactful ideas come to me while I’m in the shower.

16. My brother and I used to go to karate class, then come home and watch The Karate Kid to practice our moves.

17. I have a fear of mosquitoes, especially when they buzz by your ear when you’re sleeping.

18. I made the first move on my husband, Pavit [Randhawa].

19. I love to eat Doritos on planes.

20. My pet peeve is people who chew loudly.

21. If I could live anywhere in the world, it would be in a gorgeous villa in Bali.

22. I love wearing men’s cologne; my all-time favorite is Cool Water.

23. I’m weirdly intuitive and extremely spiritual.

24. I have consulted with an astrologist since the age of 15.

25. I always wonder what the world would be like if Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. were still alive. I think about it frequently.